President Donald Trump ridiculed Never Trump Republicans on Wednesday for frantically trying to stop Americans from voting for Rep. Justin Amash as a Libertarian candidate for president.

Trump shared a link to an op-ed from Never Trumper Congressman Joe Walsh begging Amash as a “friend” to not run as a libertarian in 2020 because it would help Trump win.

But Trump mockingly disagreed.

“No, I think Amash would make a wonderful candidate, especially since he is way behind in his district and has no chance of maintaining his Congressional seat,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “He almost always votes for the Do Nothing Dems anyway. I like him even more than Jill Stein!”

Amash is facing a tough re-election fight for his Congressional seat in Michigan in 2020, after repeatedly criticizing Trump and leaving the Republican party last year. He announced Tuesday the launch of an exploratory committee to test the waters for a presidential campaign as a libertarian.

Walsh argued Amash would only help Trump win by allowing Republicans alienated by Trump to have another choice besides Vice President Joe Biden.

“If Amash gets the Libertarian nomination and stays in until the end, he could wind up going in the books as the guy who voted to impeach Trump one year, then tipped the election to him 11 months later,” Walsh wrote.

Walsh tried to run as a Republican candidate against Trump in the primary and failed miserably. He urged Amash to reconsider.

“Right now, our only job is ridding the White House of an authoritarian con man,” he wrote.

Walsh was even more critical of Amash on Twitter.

“If Justin runs, he’s putting his own interest before the country’s interests,” he wrote on Twitter. “If he runs, shame on him.”

Never-Trumper Washington Lawyer George Conway also raised concerns about an Amash run for president.

“Needless to say, my views align more closely with Amash’s than Biden’s,” Conway wrote on Twitter. “But the only real effect Amash could have in this campaign is to enhance Trump’s chances. This is a terrible idea.”