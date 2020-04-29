Illegal Alien Charged with 125 Counts of Child Porn

An illegal alien has been charged in Polk County, Florida, for possessing more than 200 video files depicting child pornography, some involving toddler victims.

Nabor Molina, a 45-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested on April 27 by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on 125 counts of possessing child pornography, including depictions of child rape and sexual battery.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd described the files allegedly in Molina’s possession as “horrific displays of children being forced to expose their genitals, forced to perform sex acts — images of children being raped.”

“Nabor Molina has access to children; at this time in the investigation, it doesn’t appear that any of them are victims, but we will continue to investigate whether he has abused any children he’s had access to,” Judd said in a statement. “But Molina is a part of a child pornographic exploitation distribution pipeline that victimizes children across the world. His behavior is disgusting.”

Molina had been residing in Lakeland, Florida, when it was revealed that he had allegedly been downloading hundreds of files of child pornography. Investigators first took on the case in February.

“The video files consisted of male and female victims, some as young as 18-36 months, being sexually battered by adults or other children and/or exposed in a lewd manner,” Polk County officials said in a news release. “After making a connection between the videos to Molina’s residence, internet service, and cell phone, detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for his home.”

After being taken into custody, Molina allegedly admitted to viewing child pornography, claiming he accessed the files through the WhatsApp application. When arrested, Molina was also driving with an expired license.

Molina is now in the Polk County Jail where the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has placed a detainer on him so that if he is released at any time, he will be turned over to them for arrest and deportation.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.