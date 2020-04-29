Iowa GOP: Democrat Theresa Greenfield ‘Dodging Iowans at Every Turn’

Iowa GOP spokesman Aaron Britt told Breitbart News in a comment on Wednesday that Iowa Senate Democrat candidate Theresa Greenfield continues to dodge her constituents.

Greenfield, who hopes to unseat Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) during the 2020 elections, has reportedly been dodging her constituents.

Over the weekend, five Senate Democrat candidates — Greenfield, Michael Franken, Kimberly Graham, Eddie Mauro, and Cal Woods — were encouraged to host their own “Ask Me Anything” Facebook events after the conclusion of a primary forum. The event was designed to give voters an opportunity to ask Senate Democrat candidates questions.

Adams County Democrat chair Jackie Cordon reportedly said they were informed that Greenfield “chose not to participate” in the Facebook events to answer Iowans’ questions.

Greenfield reportedly missed a climate forum last week with the other four Senate Democrat candidates.

The Iowa Democrat Party and the Greenfield campaign reportedly did not respond to the Iowa Field Report’s request for comment regarding Greenfield’s participation in the forums.

Britt told Breitbart News that Greenfield continues to dodge Iowans’ questions as she approaches the Iowa Democrat primary.

Greenfield’s silence on impeachment might also serve as another instance of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) “windowless basement” strategy. Schumer reportedly said in September that Senate Democrat candidates should “spend the next 16 months in a windowless basement raising money and then we’re going to spend 80 percent of it on negative ads about Tillis.”

Greenfield also recently hosted a fundraiser with End Citizens United, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), and Rep. Xochitl Torres Small (D-NM).