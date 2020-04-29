Judicial Watch Sues Pennsylvania for 800K Inactive Voters on Voter Rolls

Judicial Watch, a watchdog organization, has filed a lawsuit against the state of Pennsylvania for having more than 800,000 inactive voters on its voter rolls.

In its lawsuit, Judicial Watch alleges that Pennsylvania has kept more than 800,000 inactive voter registrations on the books despite National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) orders that mandate states periodically clean their voter rolls.

According to the lawsuit, Buck County has about 457,000 registered voters on their rolls and, in the last two years, has only removed a total of eight inactive voters.

Likewise, the lawsuit alleges that Chester County, with 357,000 registered voters, has only removed five inactive voters. Delaware County, with 403,000 registered voters, has removed only four inactive voters in the last two years, the lawsuit claims.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement:

Dirty voting rolls can mean dirty elections — that’s one reason why we’re going to court to force Pennsylvania to follow federal law to clean up its voting rolls. Pennsylvania has to take the simple steps necessary to clean from its rolls the names of voters … who probably have moved away or died.

The lawsuit also alleges that Pennsylvania has an “abnormally high percentage” of voter registrations compared to their eligible voting population. Judicial Watch officials call the high rate of registrations an indicator “that the jurisdiction is not taking steps required by law to cancel the registrations of ineligible registrants.”

In January, Allegheny County — which encompasses Pittsburgh — removed about 69,000 inactive registered voters from its voter rolls after Judicial Watch threatened to sue county officials for failing to clean its rolls.

As Breitbart News reported, the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) filed a lawsuit against Allegheny County in February. The lawsuit claims that there are nearly 1,600 dead people on the county’s voter rolls, close t0 7,500 voter registrations that have been flagged as duplicates, and 1,523 registered voters who claim to be 100-years-old and over.

The lawsuit was filed in United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The case number is 1:02-at-06000.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.