Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday that the state’s shelter-in-place order would be lifted for most residents at 11:59 p.m. However, the order will remain in effect for the elderly and “medically fragile” until June 12.

Amid his remarks, Kemp also implored Georgians to remain inside their homes when they can.

“I want to thank the people of our great state who heeded public health advice, afforded us time to bolster our healthcare infrastructure and flattened the curve,” Kemp said. “We were successful in these efforts, but the fight is far from over.”

Kemp also extended Georgia’s public health state of emergency until June 12. He also reaffirmed that the safety of Georgia’s residents is one of his “top priorities.”

“The health and well-being of Georgians are my top priorities, and my decisions are based on data and advice from health officials,” Kemp said. “I will do what is necessary to protect the lives – and livelihoods – of our people.”

While most businesses will be allowed to reopen, there are still restrictions. Some venues, including bars and nightclubs, will not be allowed to reopen until May 14.

Under Kemp’s new order, “bars, nightclubs, public swimming pools, live performance venues, and operators of amusement park rides remain closed unless extended.”

“Today we are taking another measured step to protect the lives – and livelihoods – of all Georgians,” Kemp wrote in a tweet. “We will continue to work around the clock to follow the data, heed the advice of public health officials, and keep Georgia families safe.”

As of Thursday, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported that 26,173 people had tested posted for COVID-19 while 5,156 had been hospitalized and 1,124 had died.