Former First Lady Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama do not appear to be on the same page regarding Washington, DC’s stay-at-home orders.

Michelle Obama recorded a message for Washington, DC, residents, urging Americans to stay home, even though her husband went golfing in Virginia two days earlier.

“Remember, we urge you to stay home except if you need essential healthcare, essential food or supplies or to go to your essential job,” she said in a message released on Monday. “Thank you and please stay home DC.”

DC residents — If you have any #coronavirus symptom, you can get a free test by calling 1-855-363-0333@MichelleObama is helping us get out the word about free testing and reminding residents to #StayHomeDC except for essential trips for food, medicine or exercise pic.twitter.com/fRZ7aeZJf8 — Muriel Bowser #StayHomeDC (@MurielBowser) April 27, 2020

On Sunday, Politico‘s Playbook shared a photo of former President Obama playing golf in Virginia Saturday.

Obama is a member of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia, where some golf courses remain open, despite Maryland and Washington, DC, closing off their facilities.

Reports of the obvious discrepancy skyrocketed after Fox News host Tucker Carlson called out the Obamas on his show Wednesday.

“It didn’t seem to occur to her that those standards might also apply to her family,” Carlson said. “And that’s why she didn’t mention essential trips to your country club.”