California: Sex Offender Rearrested for Sex Crimes After Release from Jail

One of seven “high risk” sex offenders released from prison in Orange County, California, by Court Commissioner Joseph Dane has already been rearrested weeks later for sex crimes.

Rudy William Grajeda Magdaleno, 39, was rearrested in Orange County this week — less than three weeks after he was released from prison — for allegedly exposing himself to parole resource center employees on April 17, according to Santa Ana law enforcement officials.

The day before the alleged indecent exposure, Magdaleno refused to charge his GPS monitoring system and thus authorities were unable to track him.

Santa Ana Police Chief David Valentin told local media that he is “extremely” troubled that “this high risk sex offender was authorized for release, in spite of his significant documented criminal history.”

As Breitbart News reported, Magdaleno was one of seven sex offenders ordered released by Dane last month. Magdaleno has been previously convicted for sexually assaulting a special needs woman, masturbating in public at a Santa Ana law firm, and breaking into the home of an 11-year-old girl while he was naked.

Magdaleno’s convictions include child molestation, indecent exposure, assault, battery, criminal threats, and inflicting injury on an elder adult. Since 2017, Magdaleno has violated his parole five times.

For his last conviction, Magdaleno served only 71 days of his 180-day minimum sentence.

The other six sex offenders released alongside Magdaleno last month have been convicted of sex crimes such as child rape, child molestation, and sexual battery.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.