President Donald Trump spoke to Dan Bongino on Friday, ridiculing the Democrat double standard regarding accusations of sexual assault after former Vice President Joe Biden denied he sexually assaulted a former Senate staffer.

The former vice president denied the allegations in an interview with MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski on Friday morning.

During the interview on Bongino’s podcast, Trump recalled what Senate Democrats and the establishment media did to now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings.

“I look at the double standard,” Trump said. “You look at Biden, and nobody wants to bring up the subject and, by the way, with someone with far more credibility than any of those four people had with respect to Brett.”

Reade served as a staffer in Biden’s Senate office between 1992 and 1993 and claimed that in 1993, then-Sen. Joe Biden pushed her against a wall and forcibly kissed her while penetrating her with his fingers.

Trump said Reade “seems very credible” and pointed to a resurfaced video of her mother alluding to the alleged incident in a phone call with CNN’s Larry King in 1993.

“I watch Tara; she seems very credible,” he said. “The mother was so credible. The mother was great, and I guess a friend of hers came out.”

Trump acknowledged that he was also frequently the target of sexual assault allegations and said the obvious answer is for Biden to deny it if it is not true and release any records he has to prove that.

“I understand where he is, and he’s just got to do what he’s got to do, but he can deny, and then as far as records, if he had any records, that would be a great thing if he could show records and dispose of it with records,” Trump said.

Trump also reacted to a part of the MSNBC interview during which Biden appeared confused when asked to open up his personal papers for any record of Reade’s accusation.

“He is a confused man. … He’s confused by not only that question; he’s confused about every other question that he’s asked,” Trump said.

The president also expressed doubt that Biden would ultimately be the Democrat nominee.

“I don’t even know if he’s going to be the candidate, to be honest,” he said.