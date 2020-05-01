Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview on Thursday about his legislation to direct Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to investigate the World Health Organization’s failure to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Carter introduced legislation on Friday to investigate the WHO and how the agency may have coordinated with China to cover up the dangers of the coronavirus.

The Georgia conservative told Breitbart News, “I am introducing it because China lied. They lied. If they had told the truth, and if they had been more forthcoming with the information, then we wouldn’t be in the mess that we’ve found ourselves in now. We would have been able to respond even quicker and more thoroughly, but China lied. They covered this up. There’s no question about that, and I want to know what the World Health Organization knew, because I believe that they tried to assist China in covering this up, and I think they should be held accountable for that. I think China should be held accountable for its actions, and the World Health Organization should be held accountable for their actions as well.”

“Look at what this has done to our country. It’s killed tens of thousands of Americans and not only that, but it’s devastated our economy. People have lost jobs because of it. And the American people deserve an answer to the questions to what China knew, what did they cover up, and what the World Health Organization knew, and they did it to help China cover this up,” he added.

Carter said that the WHO has “failed,” even though American provides “half a billion of American taxpayers’ money to the WHO.”

“That’s why I’m introducing this legislation,” he added.

“Congress must hold the World Health Organization accountable,” Carter said.

Carter noted that the coronavirus outbreak has impacted Americans of all backgrounds and political persuasions.

“Congress should be concerned about that. People that have lost their jobs. They have been Democrats, Republicans, Independents; they are Americans,” Carter said. “That’s why this should be a bill that we’re all behind.”

Read Rep. Carter’s legislation here.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.