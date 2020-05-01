A Gallup poll reveals President Donald Trump’s job approval rating bounced back to 49 percent in late April.

The poll conducted from April 14-28 showed Trump’s overall job approval at 49 percent; up six points from a 43 percent rating in early April.

That ties with Trump’s previous approval rating high of 49 percent, which he first hit in February and repeated in March.

Trump’s approval rating bump appears to be fueled by Independents.

Forty-seven percent of Independents in the poll approve of President Trump’s handling of his job, which Gallup noted was the highest rating for Trump among the group to date.

The poll shows Trump has a 93 percent job approval rating from Republicans and only eight percent of Democrats.

Overall, 50 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic while 48 percent disapprove.