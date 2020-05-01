National Archives Admin Refutes Joe Biden: Tara Reade’s Alleged Complaint Wouldn’t Go to Our Records

joe-biden-shocked-face
MSNBC
Haris Alic

The National Archives and Records Administration on Friday disputed former Vice President Joe Biden’s claim that the record of a sexual harassment complaint allegedly made by former staffer Tara Reade would be in its possession.

This is a developing story. Follow Breitbart News for updates.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.