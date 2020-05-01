White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany hosted her first televised press briefing on Friday, promising reporters that she would never lie from the podium.

“I will never lie to you. You have my word on that,” she said after a reporter asked her to commit to telling the truth from the podium.

McEnany’s appearance in the briefing room was the first time she held a press briefing since she was appointed to the position in April.

“As for the timing of the briefings, we do plan to do them,” she said. “I will announce timing of that forthcoming, but we do plan to continue these.”

McEnany said that she spent a lot of time with the president, so Americans could trust that she represented the president’s positions.

“It is my mission to bring you the mindset of the president so that the president gets fair and accurate reporting and the American people get fair and accurate information,” she said.