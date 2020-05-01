Protesters with guns rallied against North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s (D) stay-at-home order on Friday.

The Durham Herald-Sun reports that the protest was held at Oakwood Cemetery, which is close to downtown Raleigh, N.C.

The Raleigh News & Observer reports that attendance was small–approximately nine or ten people–but the majority of the participants carried firearms.

Police arrived to inform the participants that they were not allowed to be armed while taking part in a protest. The participants responded by explaining that “they were not affiliated, in many cases did not know each other, and planned to demonstrate peacefully.”

One participant, Steve Wagner, said, “I specifically brought a sign instead of my twin revolvers and now you’re telling me I can have the sign but no twin revolvers?”

Randall Moore also attended unarmed, stressing that it was important to see people being handcuffed over First Amendment rights as well as those protected by the Second Amendment.

