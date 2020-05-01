Appearing Friday on Democracy Now!, Lynda LaCasse, a former neighbor of Biden accuser Tara Reade, reiterated that she believes Reade’s allegation of sexual assault against the former vice president and presumptive Democrat presidential nominee.

(Watch from 47:15)

A partial transcript is as follows:

AMY GOODMAN: Can you talk about why you decided to come forward? I understand you’re a Biden supporter, is that right?

LYNDA LACASSE: That is correct. I’m a strong, lifelong Democrat and I am a Biden supporter. I didn’t know about all that stuff that was going on in the news. She told me about it last month. She called me and she told me that she had decided to come forward with it and she told me about the allegations, and I said, “Oh, I remember that.” Then we talked again a little over a week ago and I volunteered to come forward. Again, I work so much, I hadn’t really had time to pay as much attention as I could have, but I did volunteer to come forward. And the reason I volunteered to come forward is I feel the truth needs to be told and her truth needs to be told. I believed her back then when she told me and I believe her now.