Poll: Joe Biden Leads Trump in Battleground Pennsylvania

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) leads President Trump in a head-to-head matchup in Pennsylvania, a Harper Polling survey released Friday showed.

The survey, taken April 21-26, 2020, among 644 likely Pennsylvania voters, showed the Democrat Party’s presumptive nominee enjoying a six-point edge over the president, with 49 percent of likely voters indicating that they will “definitely” or “probably” vote for Biden and 43 percent saying they will “definitely” or “probably” vote for Trump.

While Biden’s lead is outside of the +/- 3.86 percent margin of error, eight percent of voters are undecided, pointing to a race that remains in flux.

Trump narrowly defeated Hillary Clinton in the Keystone State in 2016, edging out the former secretary of state by less than one percentage point.

Another poll released this week — conducted by Baldwin Wallace, Ohio Northern, and Oakland (Michigan) Universities — on the crucial swing state Ohio showed the two virtually tied — 44.9 percent for Biden and 44.2 percent for Trump.

Trump has cast doubt on recent polls favoring Biden, telling Reuters, “I don’t believe the polls. I believe the people of this country are smart. And I don’t think that they will put a man in who’s incompetent.”

“And I don’t mean incompetent because of a condition that he’s got now,” Trump clarified. “I mean he’s incompetent for 30 years. Everything he ever did was bad. His foreign policy was a disaster.”