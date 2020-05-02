Stacey Abrams: ‘You Are More Likely to Be Struck by Lightning’ than Find Voter Fraud

Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams argued this week that the country should vote by mail because voter fraud is a “myth” and one has a better chance of being struck by lightning than encountering voter fraud.

Making an online appearance for the The Barbara Lee & Elihu Harris Lecture Series event, Abrams said President Donald Trump clearly believes that “Republicans can’t win” if more states allow citizens to vote by mail.

“Donald Trump voted by mail in 2020. He believes that it was okay for him. He believes that it is safe for him,” Abrams said. “He believes that it was allowable. And yet he refuses to allow the same to others.”

Abrams also ripped those on the “other side of the conversation who are crying fraud,” saying that “voter fraud is nearly mythological.”

“You are more likely to be struck by lightning than for there to be an incident of voting fraud,” Abrams said. “That’s because most people aren’t trying to vote twice or three times. They’re trying to vote once.”

Abrams also said voting by mail is the “safest and most secure” way to vote and argued that every state knows how to do it securely if they are given more resources to “scale it up and everyone has the same access.”

During the coronavirus crisis, support for voting by mail has only increased in every poll.

April’s Harvard-Harris poll found that 72 percent of Americans favored voting by mail. An NBC News-Wall Street Journal poll found that a strong majority of voters want elections rules changed so they can permanently vote by mail and an even greater percentage of voters want the option to vote by mail this November. And an Associated Press poll released this week found that six-in-10 Americans want to vote by mail this presidential election cycle because of the coronavirus criris.