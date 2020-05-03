Illegal Alien Accused of Spitting on Fruit in Florida Grocery Store

An illegal alien has been charged in Volusia County, Florida, after allegedly spitting on hundreds of dollars worth of fresh fruit in a grocery store in the midst of the Chinese coronavirus crisis.

Lisette Santis, a 40-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, was charged with reckless tampering of a product risking injury or death after allegedly spitting on fruit in a local Walmart.

On April 22, according to Walmart employees who watched the incident, Santis opened a sealed bag of guava and proceeded to eat them. After, Santis spit on fresh limes as she spat out the guava.

Employees said Santis left one of the pieces of chewed guava in the lime bin.

Then, employees said Santis spit all over a section of fresh oranges — including spitting more chewed guava on the produce. In all, employees said Santis spit on nearly $350 worth of fresh fruit, which they had to immediately throw out and replace.

In the police report of the incident, one employee said that when she asked Santis why she had spit on the fruit, Santis said, “I don’t know, just cause.” When questioned, Santis said she did not have coronavirus as she smiled and laughed about the incident, according to officers.

Santis is being held without bail at the Volusia County Jail and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has requested that should she be released that she be turned over to them for arrest and deportation.

Santis has already been ordered deported from the United States.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.