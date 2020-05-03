Several leading supporters of Joe Biden are upping their attacks on his sexual assault accuser, Tara Reade.

Jon Cooper, a blue check mark Twitter user who has a photo with Biden as his profile picture and was finance chair of the Draft Biden committee, mused he’s unsure if Reade is “unbalanced or was driven by malicious motives,” and claimed to the alleged victim that her “story is OVER.”

I don’t know if Tara Reade is unbalanced or was driven by malicious motives, but it’s clear that this story is OVER. Now let’s get back to the REAL issues, like Trump’s incompetence that has led to the deaths of nearly 70,000 Americans, with 30 million filing for unemployment. — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) May 2, 2020

He wants to drop the whole thing and go back to attacking President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus.

Journalist Glenn Greenwald caught a tweet from a Biden delegate, Lindy Li, who called for an FBI investigation into reporters covering the allegations of “liar” Tara Reade.

On the left: a Biden delegate demanding the FBI investigate journalists who reported on or even discussed Reade's accusations. On the right: a Biden delegate arguing that the position of the vagina means Reade could not have been penetrated involuntarily & just wants attention: pic.twitter.com/LpJHRyx4yB — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 2, 2020

“Now that Tara Reade’s story has completely imploded, I hope the FBI investigates Nathan J Robinson, Katie Halper, Ryan Grim for their role in this fraud,” Li wrote on Twitter.

“Tara or whatever your real name is, you have gravely harmed real #MeToo survivors,” she declared.

Li included the hashtag “Tara Reade is a Liar”.

New Hampshire state Rep. Richard Komi resigned his seat after he theorized the position of the “female vagina” obviously means Reade allowed the alleged assault to happen.

“Judging by the position of the female vagina, it will not be easy for anyone to just put their finger into the vagina unless their [sic] is some Cooperation [sic] from the female herself,” Komi theorized.

“That is why I believe Tara Reade’s allegations is [sic] false. She is looking for attention.”

State House Speaker Steve Shurtleff (D-Merrimack) asked Komi to resign, the New Hampshire Union-Leader reported.

Less than 24 hours later, he did just that.

A Rasmussen poll found more respondents believe Reade than Biden.

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 34% of Likely U.S. Voters believe Tara Reade’s accusation that Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993. The likely Democratic presidential nominee has denied the claim, but only 24% think he is telling the truth. A sizable 41%, however, is undecided.

Sixty-two percent of voters said they have been following news reports about the accusations.

