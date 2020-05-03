The Minnesota Republican Party endorsed former State Senator and former Lieutenant Gov. Michelle Fischbach on Saturday to run against Rep. Collin Peterson (D-MN).

Fischbach hopes to unseat Peterson, a moderate Democrat who represents Minnesota’s seventh congressional district and is running for his 16th term in Congress. The election serves as one of the more competitive races for the 2020 congressional elections.

Republicans need to retake roughly 18 seats to regain the House majority during the 2020 congressional elections.

Minnesota Republican Party chair Jennifer Carnahan said the state party would serve as part of the “strong” slate of candidates for 2020.

“We are proud to have Fischbach and her incredible experience join our strong ticket of candidates who will turn Minnesota red and send more Republicans to represent our state in Congress,” she said in a statement on Saturday.

Pro-life advocates have lauded Fischbach’s lifelong work as a champion of pro-life views.

LifeNews wrote in January 2018, when she was elected as the next lieutenant governor in Minnesota, “Fischbach is the opposite. Michelle and her husband, Scott, have both been active in the pro-life movement since childhood.”

Michelle’s husband, Scott, is the executive director of Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life (MCCL), which is reportedly the state’s oldest and largest pro-life organization.

Peterson serves as the chairman of the House Agriculture Committee and has used his influence on farm policy, and occasionally bucks party orthodoxy.

President Donald Trump won the congressional district by 31 percentage points during the 2016 presidential election. Trump also lost Minnesota to Hillary Clinton by less than two percentage points and could become a potential pickup state during the presidential election.

The Minnesota Democrat admitted that his decision to run for reelection was difficult because America is “so polarized right now.”

