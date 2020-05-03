Minnesota GOP Endorses Tyler Kistner for Congress

The Minnesota Republican Party endorsed Marine Corps. veteran Tyler Kistner on Saturday to take on freshman Democrat Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN).

Kistner hopes to unseat Craig in Minnesota’s second congressional district. Kistner moved into the Minnesota second congressional district convention with momentum as the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) added him to its “Young Guns” program. The Marine Corps. veteran has outraised the other four Republicans competing for the seat.

Kistner won 62 percent of the vote on the first ballot of the convention.

“I am truly honored to have earned the endorsement of the delegates and the Republican Party in the Second District,” Kistner said in a statement on Saturday.

He continued:

Now, our party must unite together to beat Angie Craig in November. These are not ordinary times, and the stakes have never been higher. Our country is facing an unprecedented enemy in the form of this pandemic and a record number families and small businesses are hurting. I will fight for the people of Minnesota and work with President Trump to get our country and our economy back on track. I will stand up to the deceptive practices of China. I will be a steadfast leader in the fight to rein in our debt and deficit and get our fiscal house in order.

Kistner said, “People want something fresh,” noting that he brings his a special view of the congressional election as a millennial.

“Angie Craig has already broken her promises to the Second District by taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from special interest groups in Washington DC,” Kistner added. “She has become nothing more than a puppet to Nancy Pelosi, Ilhan Omar, and the progressives that run her party.”

Rep. Craig defeated incumbent Rep. Jason Lewis (R-MN) during the 2018 midterm elections by roughly percentage points. Craig represents one of the 30 congressional districts that President Donald Trump won during the 2016 presidential election, but Democrats managed to flip during the midterm elections. Republicans need to retake roughly 18 seats so that they can regain the House majority.

“I served Minnesota and our country as a Marine, now, I ask for the honor of going to Washington to serve you again,” Kistner concluded in his statement on Saturday.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.