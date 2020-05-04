It’s time for the FBI to launch a full investigation into the credible allegation that presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden sexually assaulted Tara Reade in 1993.

Reade’s allegation gains credibility by the day, and the American people deserve clarity, not the muddiness of a he said/she said during a crucial presidential election.

What’s more, even as Biden engages in a cover-up to protect his Senate papers (where Reade’s sexual harassment claim might be found), more and more information continues to come out that backs Reade’s charge against Biden.

Here is what has so far checked out about Reade’s disturbing claim that Biden cornered her up against a wall, shoved his hand under her skirt, and penetrated her vagina in 1993:

Reade’s story has remained consistent. It’s been verified that Reade did work in Joe Biden’s U.S. Senate office in 1993. Reade has five contemporaneous witnesses who verify she told them about the alleged assault at or near the time it happened. Reade is challenging investigative reporters to dig into her claims. We have video of Reade’s anguished mother calling into a 1993 edition of CNN’s Larry King Live to ask for advice about her daughter’s problems with a “prominent senator.” There is a pattern with Biden. Reade is Biden’s eighth accuser. With the filing of a criminal complaint against Biden last month, Reade has opened herself up to prison time if she’s found to be lying. Biden is sending prominent women out to the media to lie for him. Biden refuses to release his Senate archives from the University of Delaware, which is where the official harassment complaint Reade says she filed against Biden might be found.

To argue that Reade’s increasingly credible allegation against Biden is infinitely more credible than the now-debunked allegation Christine Blasey Ford made against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is the understatement of the century. Blasey Ford could not verify she knew or had even met Kavanaugh, she told no one of the alleged assault attempt at the time or even near the time, she was caught telling numerous lies, and her own witnesses — her very own witnesses — rebutted her ludicrous charge.

Nevertheless, a number of high-profile Democrats and members of the media still demanded an FBI investigation into Kavanaugh — and that investigation did happen, and Kavanaugh was cleared completely.

An FBI investigation was and still is a very good idea in these matters.

We obviously cannot trust a biased media to look into Biden’s alleged sexual assault of Reade. The media are way too invested in carrying Biden over the 2020 presidential finish line, and as we have discovered over the last four years, there is no lie too big or small the media will not tell to damage President Trump.

A good example of how insanely dishonest the media are is the ludicrous suggestion from the far-left New York Times that the media stop looking into Reade’s allegation and allow the Democrat National Committee to look into it. This, by the way, is the same New York Times that called for an FBI investigation into Kavanaugh.

Therefore, the Reade matter must be turned over to the FBI. If the ridiculous allegations of a Christine Blasey Ford are worthy of an FBI inquiry, if a potential Supreme Court justice is worthy of an FBI inquiry, then surely so are Reade’s much more credible allegations against The Man Who Might Be President.

Here are some examples of those who successfully called for an FBI investigation into Kavanaugh. As you will see, if you change the names, the arguments also make sense when it comes to Biden:

Just keep thinking about how today never had to happen. Republicans could’ve replaced Kavanaugh with an equally conservative nominee. They could’ve opened an FBI investigation. They could’ve taken many steps to avoid this ordeal and still achieve their goals. But here we are. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 27, 2018

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY):

“I believe her. Her story is credible. If you listen to everything about it, the fact that she told her therapist about it five years ago, a friend most recently, she told a reporter before Kavanaugh was even named to be a nominee. This is a woman who has endured trauma, and — as experts have said, this is what trauma looks like. These — it gets relived much later in time. A lot of — you don’t remember everything, you remember the most poignant moments.”

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton:

“It would be very easy for the FBI to go back and finish the background investigation, to investigate these charges.” The FBI has already completed six background checks on Kavanaugh. “And, you know, maybe find out there’s nothing to them, maybe find out there’s something to them, but at least have that investigation completed. And I think that’s what is a fair request, for due process to be asked for.”

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI):

The expanded FBI investigation into Supreme Court associate justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh should include whether Kavanaugh was “a very belligerent, aggressive drunk” in his youth.

New York Times editorial:

Without the context that the findings of an F.B.I. investigation could provide, the Senate hearing planned for Monday pitting Brett Kavanaugh against Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused him of sexual assault, runs the risk of being seen as little more than Kabuki theater, or, more pointedly, a gesture of appeasement to the #MeToo movement.

Washington Post editorial:

Republicans’ argument against investigation is so flimsy and absurd that one is tempted to believe Republicans think voters are dolts and/or that there’s no harm in putting Kavanaugh on the court even if he did what he is accused of. Nevertheless, in the wake of the “mistaken identity” fiasco, the line for Republicans now seems to be that we shouldn’t call in the FBI to investigate distant events in a nominee’s past.

I could go on and on and on… The good news is that in the end, the FBI did investigate Kavanaugh, did clear him, and this made his ascension to the Supreme Court tolerable for the American people. The FBI investigation was crucial when it came to Kavanaugh’s and the Supreme Court’s integrity.

For the same reason, and even for the sake of Joe Biden if he is innocent, the American people deserve a full FBI investigation into the credible allegation that Joe Biden sexually assaulted Tara Reade.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.