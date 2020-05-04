An illegal alien has been charged with possessing child pornography on his cell phone in Burleigh County, North Dakota.

Benito Gomez-Lopez, a 32-year-old illegal alien, was arrested by the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office on May 1 and charged with being in possession of child pornography and promoting a sexual performance by a minor, according to booking records.

Law enforcement officers told local media that Gomez-Lopez had been pulled over for speeding in February and was detained at the request of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

Officers said they soon discovered a video on Gomez-Lopez’s cell phone depicting a child performing a sex act. Investigators with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations said the video had been shared through a messaging app.

Gomez-Lopez is currently being held without bail at the Burleigh County Detention Center. Should he be released at any time, Gomez-Lopez will be turned over to ICE agents for arrest and deportation.

