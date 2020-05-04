Illegal Alien Charged with Possessing Child Pornography on His Cell Phone

An illegal alien has been charged with possessing child pornography on his cell phone in Burleigh County, North Dakota.
Benito Gomez-Lopez, a 32-year-old illegal alien, was arrested by the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office on May 1 and charged with being in possession of child pornography and promoting a sexual performance by a minor, according to booking records.

Law enforcement officers told local media that Gomez-Lopez had been pulled over for speeding in February and was detained at the request of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

Officers said they soon discovered a video on Gomez-Lopez’s cell phone depicting a child performing a sex act. Investigators with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations said the video had been shared through a messaging app.

Gomez-Lopez is currently being held without bail at the Burleigh County Detention Center. Should he be released at any time, Gomez-Lopez will be turned over to ICE agents for arrest and deportation.

