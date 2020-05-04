Juanita Broaddrick, who alleges that President Bill Clinton raped her in 1978, said Monday that Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegation against former Vice President Joe Biden is substantially more credible than Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s accusation leveled against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

A partial transcript is as follows:

KRYSTAL BALL: [Juanita Broaddrick] ‎recently told Fox News that she and Tara ‎Reade have spoken on the phone and that ‎she believes Tara to be quote, “a very, ‎very believable woman.” And Juanita is on ‎the phone with us now.

JUANITA BROADDRICK: Anything I can do for Tara. She’s a very, very intelligent credible ‎woman.

BALL: You said you found her ‎very believable. What was it about your ‎conversation, I know you don’t want to ‎share any sort of personal details, but ‎that impressed you and made you feel ‎like she was telling the truth?

BROADDRICK: It’s that she ‎had so many details, so many details that Christine Blasey Ford would never dream ‎about. And the tone of her ‎voice. I’ve never met her personally, but ‎we talked at length. I’ve ‎talked with many women who have gone ‎through what she has gone through and ‎what I’ve gone through, and there’s just a vibration that you feel ‎and you know when someone has really ‎suffered this. Now people may think that ‎I’m crazy, but it’s been ‎40 years since it happened to me, really ‎42, and you just develop a sense of ‎someone when they’re telling the truth.