Hundreds of boaters in Florida joined together Sunday to show their support for President Donald Trump.

The parade of small craft began in Jupiter, Florida, and traveled the Intracoastal Waterway, with participants waving Trump signs and flags and playing patriotic music.

Videos of the parade lit up social media, attracting attention from the president and members of the Trump family.

Thank you very much to our beautiful “boaters.” I will never let you down! pic.twitter.com/Ot5Ffnjj9G — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2020

Trump Boat Parade!!! Thank you Florida!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Ex5yTKV3zg — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) May 4, 2020

The parade was organized on Facebook by Carlos Gavidia who thanked participants afterward for joining.

“What an amazing turn out!!!” he wrote. “Thank you for everyone who came out today by land and by sea!!”

Palm Beach Drone Pros released footage from the event on YouTube (see top of page).

Trump supporters posted video on Facebook of helicopter footage of the day together with a dramatic soundtrack.

Mark Ambert wrote:

This was as close to spontaneous as it gets — one Facebook post and one individual wanting to show support. This parade of boats went on for literally hours. It is something I will never forget — It brought chills and such an upwelling of pride! Watch the full six minute video to get some idea of the magnitude. You’ll see boats of every shape and size! I’m sure the fake news won’t cover it but our President was aware it was occurring and sent his love and support to the American people and the great state of Florida.

The president cited the event as evidence he had tremendous support for his fight against the coronavirus, despite a hostile establishment media.

“Ninety-four or 95 percent of the press is hostile. And yet, if you look in Florida today, we had hundreds and hundreds of boats going up and down the Intracoastal,” Trump said at a Fox News town hall on Sunday evening. “We have tremendous support.”