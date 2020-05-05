President Donald Trump accused Democrats Monday at the White House of wanting his administration to lose the ongoing fight with the coronavirus so they could benefit politically.

“Frankly the Democrats should be ashamed because they don’t want us to succeed. They want us to fail so they can win an election, which they’re not going to win.”

The president spoke to reporters as he left the White House to visit a Honeywell mask manufacturing facility in Arizona.

Trump said that he would continue to block officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci from testifying to the special committee appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), noting that it was stacked with Trump haters.

“The House is a bunch of Trump haters. They put every Trump hater on the committee. The same old stuff,” Trump said. “They, frankly, want our situation to be unsuccessful, which means death.”

Trump said, however, that Fauci would be allowed to testify to the Senate in the upcoming days.

“Dr. Fauci will be testifying in front of the Senate, and he looks forward to doing that,” he said.