President Donald Trump on Monday said that former Vice President Joe Biden was obligated to choose Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) as his running mate.

“She was responsible for his win, so, therefore, I think he owes an obligation to pick Pocahontas,” he said in an interview with the New York Post, referring to Warren.

Trump recalled that Warren refused to drop out before Super Tuesday, further splitting the far-left vote that would have helped Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

“I think Elizabeth Warren is responsible for Joe Biden’s win because she didn’t drop out and Bernie would have won every single state on Super Tuesday,” Trump said.

The president argued that Warren essentially saved Biden’s struggling campaign.

“I think he should pick Elizabeth Warren because Elizabeth Warren, more than any other person, including Jim Clyburn and including anybody you can name, is responsible for the win of Joe Biden,” Trump said.

The president said that Stacey Abrams was not a good choice for vice president, recalling that she lost her 2018 race for Georgia governor even with the help of Barack and Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey.

“They were there all the time campaigning for Stacey Abrams, their new great star. That didn’t work out too well,” he said.