House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told Breitbart News during a press conference call on Tuesday that, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) continues to block an investigation into the origins of the Chinese coronavirus, House Republicans will move forward with their own investigation.

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA) told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle this weekend that Pelosi would rather investigate President Donald Trump than the origins of the Chinese coronavirus and whether U.S. taxpayer dollars went to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Intelligence officials increasingly believe that the virus leaked from the Wuhan institute.

“We should have an investigative body looking at these grants, but Nancy Pelosi is not going to do that,” Reschenthaler told Breitbart News Saturday. “So you have myself and House Republicans. I can tell you I’m going to continue to look into these grants.”

Republican National Committee (RNC) chair Ronna McDaniel echoed Reschenthaler’s statement on Monday, saying, “Instead of launching another witch hunt, Nancy Pelosi should be investigating the origins of this virus.”

“If she truly cares about oversight, she should demand answers regarding China, not @realdonaldtrump,” she added.

Trump retweeted McDaniel’s call for Pelosi to investigate the beginnings of the Chinese coronavirus.

McCarthy told Breitbart News that he believes that Pelosi is blocking an investigation into the virus.

“The answer is yes,” he said, confirming that he believes Pelosi is blocking the investigation. “And, if you saw my letter to the speaker a couple of weeks ago, one of the items was that Oversight should be looking at the [World Health Organization].”

“Every day that Congress is not in session gives a pass to China — makes us weaker in the process,” he added.

McCarthy then revealed that he was able to get bipartisan support for a committee to investigate China, but that later, Democrat leadership relented.

The Republican leader said, “I last year went to the Democrats, trying to get a bipartisan group to look at China. I had members, Republicans and Democrats, agree to it, and leadership first said yes on the other side. It was going to be an equal number, and now they backtracked on it.”

McCarthy charged that, despite Pelosi’s opposition to a Chinese coronavirus investigation, House Republicans will start their own investigation.

He said, “I gave my names up. We were going forward with it, but you will see that the Republicans, because the Democrats will not work together [with us] on that, we will put our own China committee together and not sit back and allow this to continue.”

