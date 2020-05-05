Poll: Americans Oppose Reopening Gun and Clothing Stores

A Washington Post-University of Maryland poll shows 70 percent of Americans oppose reopening gun stores at this point in the coronavirus recovery process, and 69 percent oppose reopening clothing and other retail stores.

The Post reported the poll, conducted April 28–May 3, which also showed opposition to opening dine-in restaurants, gyms, golf courses, and nail salons.

The poll found that “67 percent [of Americans] say they would be uncomfortable shopping at a retail clothing store, and 78 percent would be uncomfortable eating at a sit-down restaurant.”

The Post-University of Maryland poll also found that Americans “give President Trump negative marks for his response to the outbreak” but “overwhelmingly approve” of doctors like Anthony S. Fauci.

A closer look at poll respondents shows more identified as Democrats than Republicans. Moreover, opposition to reopening gun and retail stores, golf courses, etc., was driven by Democrats.

For example, 61 percent of Republican respondents are ready to reopen golf courses, versus 30 percent of Democrats. Forty-nine percent of Republicans are ready to reopen gun stores, versus 14 percent of Democrats. Fifty-three percent of Republicans are ready to reopen clothing and other retail stores, versus 21 percent of Democrats.

The poll was conducted by telephone among 1,005 adults, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

