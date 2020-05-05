A twice-deported illegal alien arrested in a domestic violence dispute has been freed back into the local community in Culpeper, Virginia, after testing positive for the Chinese coronavirus. Two of the police officers who arrested him have also since tested positive for the virus.

On April 28, three police officers responded to a domestic violence call of a man allegedly assaulting his girlfriend. When the officers arrived, they had to use force in order to detain the man.

Days after the arrest, two of the officers tested positive for the coronavirus, according to police officials who spoke to FOX 5’s Lindsay Watts.

The man, likewise, tested positive for coronavirus while in police custody. Police officials said he is an illegal alien who has been deported twice from the United States.

The two officers have shown mild symptoms of coronavirus and the third officer has been quarantining, FOX 5 reported.

Lots to unpack with this: 2 officers get coronavirus from DV suspect, a man who’s been deported twice. Police say ICE never came to get him & he was released on bond (but can’t go home). Police not releasing name due to privacy laws. STORY: https://t.co/10t4BFSEaK @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/IuzOQl6bk8 — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) May 5, 2020

Police officials said they followed protocol and called the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency to pick up the illegal alien from jail.

ICE, they said, never arrived and he was released on bail back into the community. Police officials said they were not notified of the bond hearing.

“ICE did not come get him, and I think for obvious reasons,” Major Chris Settle told Lindsay Watts. “I think because he had [coronavirus].”

The illegal alien’s identity has not been released to protect his medical records, police officials said, and his whereabouts are unknown, though police do know the suspect’s girlfriend has a restraining order against him.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.