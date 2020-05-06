Poll: 7-in-10 Texas Voters Oppose Increasing Legal Immigration to the U.S.

A majority of Texans oppose increasing legal immigration levels to the United States, a new poll reveals.

The latest survey by the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin finds that nearly 4-in-10 Texas voters say the U.S. admits too many legal immigrants a year — including a plurality of Hispanic Texans.

Every year, about 1.2 million foreign nationals are given green cards to permanently resettle in the country, and about a million more foreign workers are rewarded with temporary visas. The majority immediately enter the U.S. workforce and begin competing for jobs against America’s working and middle class.

About 37 percent, a plurality, of Hispanic Texans said the U.S. brings too many legal immigrants to the country, as well as 44 percent of white Texans.

Hispanic voters were the least likely of any racial group in Texas to support more legal immigration, with only 16 percent saying the U.S. should bring more legal immigrants to the country. About 33 percent said the U.S. admits the right amount of legal immigrants.

About 34 percent, a plurality, of swing voters in Texas said the U.S. has too much legal immigration. Another 62 percent of Texas Republicans said the same.

Pluralities and majorities of Texans with no high school degree, only a high school degree, some college, a two-year degree, and a four-year degree said the U.S. admits too many legal immigrants. Texans with pre-graduate educations are the only educational demographic in the state to support current levels of legal immigration by a plurality of nearly 40 percent.

The poll comes as U.S. voters overwhelmingly support President Trump’s agenda to reduce legal immigration levels as 30 million Americans have filed for unemployment during the Chinese coronavirus crisis.

The poll has a margin of error of +/- 2.89 percentage points.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.