Convicted child sex abusers are among the roughly 450 prison inmates in Illinois that are being released every week, state records confirm.

Between March 1 and May 6, more than 4,500 inmates in Illinois have been freed from prison — many have been convicted of sex crimes against children, drug trafficking, assault, and various murder-related charges — over concerns of the Chinese coronavirus spreading.

The data indicates that every week for the last two months about 450 inmates are released from Illinois prisons. The full list of prison releases thus far reveal that nearly 150 of the more than 4,500 released inmates have been convicted of sex crimes.

Steven Haberkorn, 31-years-old, is one of the child sex abusers who was allowed to parole out of prison on March 2. Around 2011, Haberkorn was convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

At the time of the incident, Haberkorn was 21 years old and his victim was nine years old.

Gustavo Covarrubias, a 59-year-old child sex abuser, was also allowed to parole out of prison on March 24. Around 2014, Covarrubias was convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault. At the time of the incident, Covarrubias was 53 years old and his victim was 11 years old.

Likewise, 47-year-old Charles Shumard was allowed to parole out of prison on March 9. Around 2016, Shumard was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. At the time of the incident, Shumard was 43 years old and his victim was 15 years old.

About 520 of the more than 4,500 Illinois inmates released since March 1 have been convicted for “Class X” felonies — the most serious violent crimes on the books aside from first-degree murder.

While thousands of inmates are released, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) has threatened that violators of the state’s stay-at-home order can be arrested, charged, and prosecuted.

