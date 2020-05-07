A U.S. Navy member serving as a personal valet for President Donald Trump has tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus, according to the White House.

President Trump was notified of the valet’s test results on Wednesday and was once again tested for the coronavirus. The president and Vice President Mike Pence have since tested negative for the deadly illness. The valets are part of a military unit that works with the president and first family.

“We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus,” White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley told CNN in a statement. “The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health.”

The White House is using Abbott Labs tests that can deliver results in less than 15 minutes.

The valet is the second White House staffer to test positive for the coronavirus. In March, a Pence staffer contracted the illness.

Since the pandemic broke out in the U.S., the White House has taken a host of precautions to protect staffers, including administering tests to those who work closely with President Trump and Vice President Pence and giving temperature checks to journalists who report from the White House.