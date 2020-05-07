Max Baucus, former Obama U.S. Ambassador to China and longtime Democrat Montana senator, appeared Wednesday on CNN and compared President Donald Trump’s rhetoric against Communist China over its coverup of coronavirus to Nazi Germany rhetoric.

Baucus provides consulting services to Chinese companies and serves on the Alibaba Group’s Board of Advisors, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Fmr ambassador to Beijing and senator Max Baucus likens the reaction to Donald Trump’s China rhetoric today to Nazi Germany: “A little bit like Hitler in the 30s, that a lot of people knew what was going on was wrong but they didn’t stand up and say anything about it.” pic.twitter.com/m8jqt16VJ1 — Hala Gorani (@HalaGorani) May 6, 2020

A partial transcript is as follows: