Joe Biden’s campaign attempted to hold a virtual rally on Thursday and it melted down in a tech disaster.

Biden apparently was to be introduced, and he was going to walk towards the camera before dramatically removing his aviator sunglasses.

The video almost immediately glitched, and before Biden strutted forward, he said, “Did they introduce me? Am I on?”

"Did they introduce me? Am I on?" Joe Biden asks at the start of his Virtual Rally in Tampa, FL. pic.twitter.com/vx8BEdF9bb — Francis Brennan (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@FrancisBrennan) May 7, 2020

As Biden attempted to address supporters, his words were garbled to the point of being indecipherable and the glitching video made his face contort in awkward, unnatural ways:

The Biden campaign's virtual rally is going great! pic.twitter.com/m1AhE48CU5 — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) May 7, 2020

Another time, the screen went black:

The screens gone dark for a few minutes now at the Biden "virtual rally in Tampa" and over 500 viewers have left. pic.twitter.com/JRnNrKOG2q — Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) May 7, 2020

Biden attempted to argue he would be the president who would ensure front line workers would have the personal protective equipment — PPE — that they need.

Except, he confused the acronym with the Paycheck Protection Program:

Within a minute, Joe Biden TWICE confuses Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) with the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) He's not playing with a full deck, folks pic.twitter.com/p40qJv7rqY — Kyle Martinsen – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@KyleMartinsen_) May 7, 2020

“We have to make sure that there’s work protection, uh, available, the PPPs available,” he said.

“PPP to make sure people can be safe in their jobs,” he added.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also the host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” found on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Follow him on Twitter and like him on Facebook.