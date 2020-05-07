Vice President Mike Pence delivered a care package of protective medical equipment to Woodbine Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, a Virginia area nursing home, on Thursday.

“This is one installment of deliveries that will go from FEMA to 15,400 nursing homes across the country,” Pence said.

The Trump administration is sending special care packages of personal protective equipment (PPE) to nursing homes, emphasizing the need to protect seniors in nursing homes from getting the virus.

The vice president thanked nurses and the medical staff of the facility for caring for coronavirus patients.

“They’re not just providing the kind of care that any one of us would like a family member to have, but oftentimes, our nurses and healthcare workers are filling in for family that can’t be there during this time of the coronavirus epidemic,” he said.

Pence unloaded several boxes of the equipment with a CMS logo out of a van and set it by the door.

The vice president addressed the workers on his phone, looking at them through the sliding doors of the facility.

“We just couldn’t resist the opportunity to come to do a little bit of heavy lifting but, most importantly, to say ‘thank you,'” he said.