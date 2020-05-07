Report: Nearly 1.8 Million Firearms Sold in April 2020 Alone

The gun purchasing surge being witnessed during the Chinese coronavirus shutdown resulted in the sale of nearly two million firearms last month alone.

Small Arms Analytics & Forecasting (SAAF) reports the precise number of guns sold in April stands at 1,797,910, which represents a 71.3 percent increase over the number of sales seen in April 2019.

Handgun sales dominated the firearm purchases, and that fact continues to point to the theory gun sales are being driven by self-defense concerns.

In fact, SAAF chief economist Jurgen Brauer noted “the ratio of handguns to long-gun sold…[set] a new record of 1.94” in April. That ratio “[broke] the previous high of 1.84 set just one month ago.”

Breitbart News reported raw number of National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) checks for April 2020 set a new record for the month April.

FBI figures show there were 2,911,128 background checks conducted in April 2020, making it the strongest April for background checks since the inception of the NICS system in 1998.

