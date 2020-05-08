Donald Trump Eager to See Joe Biden Get out of the Basement

President Donald Trump revealed in an interview Friday he would like to see former Vice President Joe Biden get out of his basement and start campaigning again.

“I’d love to see him get out of the basement so he can speak, because you know he’s locked in a basement somewhere and every time he talks it’s a good thing,” Trump said.

The president discussed his campaign and Biden in the interview broadcast on Fox and Friends.

For the last two months, Biden has quarantined himself in his basement at home in Deleware, trying to do media interviews and also fundraise and campaign online with mixed results:

Trump said he understood why his campaign did not want him to return to the trail, hinting at Biden’s history of gaffes and misstatements.

“I just don’t understand why he’s not … well, I do understand they don’t want him to come out,” he said.

Trump said if the Biden campaign needed access to more testing, he would make sure the campaign had access to the best rapid testing Abbot machine.

“We would have a machine or two today if they needed it,” Trump said.