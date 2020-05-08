Appearing Thursday on Fox News Channel’s Outnumbered Overtime, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway dismissed her husband’s Never Trump PAC, The Lincoln Project, stating that the political consultants in it “all failed” to get their preferred candidates into the White House in 2016.

A partial transcript is as follows:

HARRIS FAULKNER: The president has been in a pretty public battle this week with a group of Never Trump Republicans after they released an attack ad on his COVID-19 response. Now the co-founder of that group, your husband George Conway, warning in an op-ed: “Trump’s narcissism deadens any ability he might otherwise have to carry out the duties of a president in a manner that the constitution requires. He’s so self-obsessed, he can only act for himself and not for the nation. It’s why he was impeached and why he should have been removed from office. And it’s why he reacts with such rage. He fears the truth. He fears being revealed for what he truly is.” Before I get your reaction on this, this is not about your husband, this not about your marriage. This is about that group. It just so happens that George Conway wrote that op-ed today. What is the response to this? Because this group now is getting a lot of light and lifting from the president tweeting about them.

…

KELLYANNE CONWAY: It certainly is about my husband, or you would have quoted other people in the group, particularly all the other ones who are political consultants who never achieved what I achieved, which is success as a presidential campaign manager.

FAULKNER: Well, quite frankly, Rick Wilson’s is a little too blue for our tastes. I didn’t want to read that on the air, but there are others. This one was clean.

CONWAY: I can’t even say I’ve seen it. But, to my point: they’ve all failed. They’ve never succeeded the way I did as campaign manager, and they never got their candidate where my candidate got. He’s president of the United States.