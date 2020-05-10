Husband and Wife in Their 80s Fatally Shot in Veterans’ Cemetery

A husband and wife in their 80s were fatally shot Friday morning while at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, in Bear, Delaware.

The Daily Mail reports the couple was from Elkton, Maryland, and they were allegedly shot by a 29-year-old Sheldon Francis (pictured) who was found dead a few hours later.

The 85-year-old wife died at the scene. The 86-year-old husband was transported to a hospital in critical condition and Delaware Online reports that he died Saturday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When police arrived on scene they exchanged gunfire with Francis, the alleged assailant, and later discovered his body. Police do not know if his death was self-inflicted or if he was killed in the shootout.

It is not known whether the assailant knew his victims.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.