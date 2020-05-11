AOC on Denying Illegals Stimulus Funds: ‘We Are Biting the Undocumented Hands that Feed Us’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Monday evening argued that illegal immigrants should receive coronavirus relief funds and said denying illegal immigrants stimulus benefits is literally “biting the undocumented hands that feed” the nation.

Ocasio-Cortez made her comments during an Instagram Live session in which she said that nearly half of the produce—like romaine lettuce and cilantro—in the country is picked by illegal immigrants before arguing that they, along with U.S. citizens married to illegal immigrants, must get stimulus funds.

“We are biting the undocumented hands that feed us,” she insisted.

Ocasio-Cortez has recently said that illegal immigrants deserve their “fair share” of stimulus funds and praised California for giving illegal immigrants state stimulus funds.

She said the Golden State is “recognizing how critical undocumented workers have been in their economy” and “striving to pay it back.”

“Undocumented people pay taxes. So these folks, the folks that are working the farms to feed us, the people that are delivering our groceries and driving us from one place to another or doing our laundry and cleaning our clothes and our homes—these people pay taxes,” Ocasio-Cortez recently said. “They pay for the very recovery funds that they are being cut out of on city state or federal levels, and so we have to make sure they get their fair share and that they are included.”

Ocasio-Cortez spent about an hour on Instagram and raised $12,000 for The National Domestic Workers Alliance. She said the average donation on Instagram was $13.29.