Gun-Controlled Chicago: 4 Dead, 19 Wounded in Weekend Shootings

Four people were killed and nearly 20 others were wounded in shootings in gun-controlled Chicago over the weekend.

NBC5 published a column as the weekend shootings were unfolding, noting that the violence began around 11:00 p.m. Friday when a 19-year-old was shot and wounded while driving.

The outlet reported at least 11 were shot on Saturday alone, including a 17-year-old girl who was “dropped off at Holy Cross Hospital after being shot in the face and neck.”

By the time the NBC5 column was updated late on Sunday, four people had been killed and at least 17 shot. On Monday morning, the Chicago Sun-Times reported the carnage had risen to four dead and 19 wounded.

The Times also detailed that 46 were shot, including four fatally, over the weekend of May 1-3 in Chicago.

Moreover, according to Breitbart News, 17 of the shooting victims–14 wounded and three killed–were shot during a 36-hour time frame.

