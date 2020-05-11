Ted Cruz Slams ‘Sick and Twisted’ Death Wish for Stephen Miller

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) slammed a “sick and twisted” column by a feminist writer who is yearning for the death of Stephen Miller, one of President Donald Trump’s top advisers on immigration policy.

“This is sick and twisted,” Cruz said in a May 11 tweet in support of Miller. “Political disagreements are fine, but—especially in a time of crisis—we need more love in the world and less hate. #OneAmerica“

“I Will Personally Be Thrilled If Stephen Miller Dies of Covid-19,” said Molly Osberg’s headline at Jezebel.com.

“While I am generally loathe to wish physical harm on those I disagree with, and while I do wish Katie a speedy recovery, I’m comfortable shedding whatever objectivity I have here to say I desperately hope Stephen Miller contracts covid-19,” Osberg wrote, adding:

This is the man who has spent his entire life pursuing the idea that America’s diversity is a disease. … If thousands of Americans, the vast majority of them black and Latinx, are going to die every day from the new coronavirus, Stephen Miller should absolutely get it too.

Trump’s supporters praise Miller for using the government’s many rules to incrementally reduce the flow of wage-cutting blue-collar and white-collar migrants into the U.S. labor market amid furious opposition from progressives and Fortune 500 lobbyists.

Under Trump’s direction, Miller and other officials are now developing plans by mid-May to trim the inflow of salary-cutting white-collar visa workers from India and China.

Numerous progressives — including immigration lawyers — have been making jokes over the news that Miller’s wife, Katie Miller, has been diagnosed with China’s coronavirus. She works as a press aide to Vice President Mike Pence.

