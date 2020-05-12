The House Democrats’ latest Chinese coronavirus relief package includes establishing mail-in voting for the 2020 presidential election and nationwide ballot harvesting, allowing political operatives to collect and deliver ballots.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) newest legislation is packed with an effort to deliver a ballot to every registered voter on the voter rolls and to nationally legalize the process known as ballot harvesting.

The plan would mandate mail-in voting during times of national emergencies, thus mailing ballots to every registered voter despite severe issues with the nation’s voter rolls. Since the 2012 election, for example, about 28.4 million mail-in ballots have gone missing.

Also included in the plan is the legalization of ballot harvesting, allowing political operatives to collect and deliver as many ballots as they want so long as they are not paid based on the number of ballots they deliver. This loophole still allows these operatives to be paid.

The plan guts voter ID requirements and witness signature requirements for mail-in voting. For instance, states would be effectively banned from requiring an ID from a registered voter requesting an absentee ballot.

Likewise, states would be banned from requiring witness signatures on mail-in ballots — gutting the process used to trace voter fraud.

New #COVIDー19 #VoteByMail Mandates from Congress: States whose #MailBalloting witness requirements get nuked: Alaska

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Virginia

Wisconsin#coronavirus pic.twitter.com/u2NGCvwNLo — PublicInterestLegal (@PILFoundation) May 12, 2020

In North Carolina, prosecutors said they were able to trace voter fraud in a highly-contested congressional race by using the state’s requirement for witness signatures on mail-in ballots. The case revealed that more than 160 mail-in ballots were signed by the same political operatives.

States which allow voter registration when a resident obtains their driver’s license would be banned from requiring registrants to provide their entire Social Security Number — only mandating they provide their last four digits.

The plan is similar to Pelosi’s March coronavirus relief package that sought to nationally legalize ballot harvesting in elections and provide all registered voters with mail-in ballots.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.