Poll: President Trump Leading Joe Biden in Ohio, Texas

President Trump is leading Joe Biden (D) in the swing state Ohio, as well as Texas — which Democrats hope to turn blue — according to an Emerson College poll released Tuesday.

Emerson College/Nexstar Media surveyed voters in Ohio, Texas, and California and found Trump leading in both the Buckeye State and the Lone Star State.

The poll, surveying 725 Ohio voters May 8-10, showed Trump leading Biden 46 percent to 43 percent — a lead that remains within the +/-3.5 percent margin of error. However, the majority of Ohio voters, 62 percent, believe the president will be reelected.

Trump boasts a larger lead in Texas, leading the Democrat Party’s presumptive nominee by six percentage points, 47 percent to 41 percent. Like Ohio, the majority of Texas voters, 61 percent, believe Trump will win a second term. The margin of error for the 800-person Texas poll is +/-3.4 percent.

Unsurprisingly, Biden is leading in California, a solid blue state, by 30 percentage points — 59 percent to 29 percent. Although Biden holds a massive lead in California, 54 percent believe he will be able to defeat Trump. Emerson surveyed 800 California voters. The margin of error is +/-3.4 percent.

“Despite the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on society, this data does not find a shift in the Presidential race in Ohio, Texas or California,” Spencer Kimball, Director of Emerson College Polling said.

Overall, the survey found that Biden’s base lacks enthusiasm, at least compared to Trump’s:

Across all three states, Trump voters are reporting higher levels of excitement than Biden voters. In Ohio, 70% of Trump voters are extremely or very excited to vote for him, while only 39% of Biden voters report the same level of excitement. In Texas, 67% of Trump voters are extremely or very excited, compared to 40% of Biden voters. In California, things are slightly closer, with 55% of Trump voters reporting as extremely or very excited, compared to 48% of Biden voters. Lack of enthusiasm for Biden can also be seen with 48% of Ohio Democratic voters, 51% of Texas Democratic voters, and 46% of California Democratic voters saying they would rather have NY Governor Andrew Cuomo as the Democratic party nominee.

The survey also found that voters in the three states view the economy as the most important issue.

Trump won Ohio by 8.1 percent and Texas by 9 percent in 2016.