The Michigan Attorney General attacked 77-year-old Owosso barber Karl Manke on Wednesday, saying he is “not a patriot” for ignoring Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s shutdown order.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said she has “no plans” to arrest Manke after she stripped him of his operating license on Tuesday.

WATCH: AG @dananessel says she doesn't plan on arresting Owosso Barber Karl Manke, but she does have a message for him and his supporters. "He's not a hero. He's not a patriot." MORE ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/nhbUcwnzWK — Mikenzie Frost (@MikenzieFrost) May 13, 2020

Earlier in the week, Nessel failed to obtain a temporary restraining order against the elderly barber.

“We’re not looking to throw people in jail,” she said, adding it was “a last resort.”

She never said she wouldn’t, though.

“We want him to discontinue his conduct, which we think is aiding and abetting the spread of the virus,” Nessel claimed.

“Mr. Manke,” she sighed, “He’s not a hero, he’s not a patriot. A patriot is a person that fights all enemies, foreign and domestic, and does everything possible to protect his fellow countrymen and countrywomen.”

“To me, Mr. Manke is doing just the opposite of that and he’s being selfish in his behavior,” the AG declared.

Nessel blamed Manke for “allowing the virus to spread,” despite providing no evidence to back up the claim.

Because hair cutting, salons, and spas require close contact, “they’re not one of the first industries we’re looking at to reengage in,” Nessel said.

“So I’m very concerned about his customers, and I’m concerned about him,” she claimed.

She wondered how much Manke and his clients have spread the virus around the state.

“I hope we don’t see an uptick in Owosso and his community just based on his behavior at his one particular business,” Nessel said.

