Michigan Gov. Whitmer: I Believe Biden Despite ‘Vast Majority’ of Sexual Assault Allegations Being True

Appearing Wednesday on ABC’s The View, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), a potential vice presidential candidate, said she accepts former Vice President Joe Biden’s denial of alleged sexual assault on former Senate staffer Tara Reade, despite believing that a “vast majority” of sexual misconduct allegations are true.

A transcript is as follows: 

SARA HAINES: You are a vocal supporter of sexual assault survivors as you are one yourself. Former Senate Biden staffer Tara Reade has come forward claiming Joe Biden sexually harassed and assaulted her — a claim Biden vehemently denies. What do you make of these allegations and how should his campaign handle them moving forward?

GOV. GRETCHEN WHITMER: I take this very seriously. As a survivor myself, I want you to know that women are able to come forward and tell their stories and we listen to them. For a long time, women were dismissed. Now we are being listened to and it’s really important. As a lawyer, I recognize it’s important that we vet and understand and ask questions and determine the credibility of all parties in any allegation. In looking at this, I think that the inconsistencies that I’ve seen give me the judgment that I believe Joe, and I think that it’s important to note that the vast majority of women who come forward, statistics show that they are telling the story that is true. In this instance, I do believe Joe Biden, and everyone needs to make that judgment, weigh the facts, and make the determination for themselves.

