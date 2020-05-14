President Donald Trump said in an interview Thursday he is already mobilizing the military to help distribute a coronavirus vaccine as soon as it is developed.

“Our military is now being mobilized so at the end of the year we’re going to be able to give it to a lot of people very, very rapidly,” the president said in an interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, which aired on Thursday morning.

The president said that distributing the vaccine would be a “massive job” and that he would move quickly to get it distributed.

“Unless you’re mobilized and ready, you’re not going to be able to do it for a long time. So we’re starting now,” he said.

President Trump predicted a vaccine would become available by the end of 2020, and manufacturers are already mobilizing the production of millions of doses of potential vaccine candidates while they are tested.

The president has also set an “Operation Warp Speed “task force goal of getting 100 million vaccine doses available in the fall, with 300 million doses by January.