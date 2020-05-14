Greta Thunberg Hopes Coronavirus Pandemic Convinces People to Listen to Scientists on ‘Climate Crisis’

TOPSHOT - Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg looks on during a meeting in the garden of the Hotel de Lassay ahead of a visit of the French National Assembly, in Paris, on July 23, 2019. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo credit should read LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images)
LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images
Joshua Caplan

Appearing Thursday on CNN’s Coronavirus: Facts and Fears town hall program, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said she hopes the Chinese coronavirus pandemic teaches others to listen to experts on climate change.

A transcript is as follows: 

ANDERSON COOPER: One of the things I’ve seen you talk about alone is how important it is to listen to experts and listen to science. This is a time when — you know, I wasn’t a very good science student when I was in school — but this is a time, it seems, that the global scientific community is so critically important and we’re really seeing how important it is to follow science.

GRETA THUNBERG: Yes, exactly. I hope that we can see now the scientific community are stepping up and they are speaking out more than they’ve done before because, obviously, this is a crisis that requires the scientific community to speak up. It feels like science is — the role of science changing now — it’s becoming more — people are starting to realize that we are actually depending on science and that we need to listen to scientists and experts. And I really hope that stays and that also it’s for other crises like the climate crisis and the environmental crisis and that we understand that we have to listen to the scientists.

