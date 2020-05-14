Jersey Shore Reopening in Time for Memorial Day Weekend

Jersey Shore beaches will reopen in time for Memorial Day weekend, Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced on Thursday.

“The Jersey Shore will be open in time for Memorial Day Weekend, with social distancing guidelines in place,” the governor announced. “The Shore is central to our Jersey identity and we want to ensure that families can safely enjoy it this summer”:

#BREAKING: Gov. Phil Murphy says the #JerseyShore will be open in time for Memorial Day Weekend, with social distancing guidelines in place — News12NJ (@News12NJ) May 14, 2020

Murphy said they “want everyone to have fun” but also to remain safe. In order to do both, the amount of beachgoers will be restricted and social distancing will be extended to beaches.

New Jersey beaches must establish capacity limitations, allowing local leaders to determine the methods. They will also need to enforce social distancing measures, prohibit contact sports and “organized events,” and implement proper and regular sanitization, per the governor’s outlines:

NEW…

Governor announces plan to open beaches for Memorial Day weekend. pic.twitter.com/BpuOivU2WK — Kurt Siegelin (@kurtsiegelin) May 14, 2020

The order will allow shower pavilions, changing areas, and restrooms to open, but they “must be regularly and properly cleaned.”

He is also directing the opening of restroom facilities at parks, but with strict sanitization requirements.

Boardwalk restaurants will only be able to operate for take out or delivery, “but the rides, arcades, games, and other draws must remain closed,” the governor continued. That includes playgrounds and visitor centers, but Murphy stressed that the closures are only temporary.

“This is not a life-sentence here. We could have dramatically different reality a month from today,” he said.

Murphy added that officials are not ordering visitors to wear masks, but they “highly recommend” people to wear a face covering.

The order goes into effect Friday, May 22.