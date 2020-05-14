Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s demand for former President Barack Obama to testify as part of his panel’s June hearings on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign.

A partial transcript is as follows:

REPORTER: If you could respond to President Trump’s tweet earlier today where he said, “If I were a senator or congressman, the first person I would call to testify is about the biggest political crime and scandal in the history of the USA by far is former President Obama. He knew everything. Do it, Lindsey Graham. Just do it.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM: I issued a statement about that. We will be conducting oversight of all Crossfire Hurricane beginning the first week of June, I think. [We’ll be] starting with the Flynn case, then we’ll look at the Carter Page warrant application. We’ll be calling all the people who signed the warrant and we’ll be asking questions like “should there have ever been a Mueller investigation?” and “Was there ever really any evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia?”

As to unmasking, we’ll be asking questions about that regarding Gen. Flynn. But as I said in my statement, no president’s above the law, but we do have separations of powers and I think it could be a bad precedent to compel a former president to come before the Congress. That would open up a can of worms, and for a variety of reasons, I don’t think that’s a good idea. But we will do a lot of oversight over all things Crossfire Hurricane.